ICN Pharma Takes Control Of Russia's Oktyabr

ICN Pharmaceutical of California, USA, has increased its holding in Russia's oldest pharmaceutical company, Oktyabr, raising its stake from 41% to 75% and paving the way to enter the potentially large Russian pharmaceutical market. The additional 34% of the shares in Oktyabr were purchased for an undisclosed amount from a private investor, according to an ICN statement.
The investment is part of ICN's long-term plan to take advantage of emerging pharmaceutical markets in eastern Europe, which are expected to grow to $15 billion by the year 2000, according to ICN's chairman and chief executive Milan Panic. By putting the infrastructure in place now, through Oktyabr and expansion of existing production facilities in Belgrade (Yugoslavia), ICN says it will be prepared to "fully serve the burgeoning markets of eastern Europe."
Over the next five years, ICN says it expects to reinvest profits from Oktyabr into expansion and productivity efforts. The former Soviet Union alone, with around $5 billion in sales, currently represents one of the 15 largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, it adds.
