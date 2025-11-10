ICN Pharmaceutical: new Russian office plus Zaxis news

- US company ICN Pharmaceuticals has opened a new office in Moscow, Russia, which will handle imports from ICN's Yugoslav arm in Belgrade, as well as products manufactured at the company's Russian facilities, ICN Oktyabar, in St. Petersburg. The move follows the recent Bosnian peace agreement and lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Yugoslavia, which have allowed ICN Galenika to resume its export business. Meantime, ICN Biomedicals, a unit of ICN Pharmaceutical, has signed an agreement with Zaxis International of Ohio, USA, which makes Zaxis the exclusive provider of electrophoresis products to ICN.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze