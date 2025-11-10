ICN Pharmaceutical: new Russian office plus Zaxis news

- US company ICN Pharmaceuticals has opened a new office in Moscow, Russia, which will handle imports from ICN's Yugoslav arm in Belgrade, as well as products manufactured at the company's Russian facilities, ICN Oktyabar, in St. Petersburg. The move follows the recent Bosnian peace agreement and lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Yugoslavia, which have allowed ICN Galenika to resume its export business. Meantime, ICN Biomedicals, a unit of ICN Pharmaceutical, has signed an agreement with Zaxis International of Ohio, USA, which makes Zaxis the exclusive provider of electrophoresis products to ICN.