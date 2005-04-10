ICOS and Caprion search for cancer Abs

Privately-held Canadian firm Caprion Pharmaceuticals and ICOS of the USA have entered into a development collobaration for anticancer antibodies. Under the terms of the deal, Caprion will contribute a selection of proprietary antibody targets and perform target characterization, whilst ICOS will undertake target validation and preclinical development of therapeutic antibodies. Each company will select a predetermined number of promising antibody candidates for independent development.
The financial terms of the agreement include an up-front payment and subesquent license fees to Caprion, in addition to reciprocal milestone payments that are contingent upon the successful completion of milestones by each company, as well as reciprocal royalty payments. The deal also allows the companies to co-develop and co-promote certain products developed under the collaboration in the event that ICOS exercises an opt-in provision.
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