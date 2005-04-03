ICOS Corp's IC485 failed to meet primary endpoint

Washington, USA-based ICOS Corp has announced that a Phase II study of its phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor, IC485, in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, failed to improve lung function. The study enrolled 258 patients, evaluating the drug at three doses compared to placebo. On the day of the announcement, March 23, ICOS' share price fell $0.23 to $22.87.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze