ICOS offering 4.5 million shares

ICOS Corp has begun a public offering of 4.5 million shares of commonstock, pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm said it had granted to underwriters an option to buy 675,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments.

Credit Suisse First Boston, Merrill Lynch and Pierce, Fenner & Smith will manage the offering, with SG Cowen, Banc of America Securities and Robertson Stephens acting as co-managers.