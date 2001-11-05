ICOS offering 4.5 million shares

ICOS Corp has begun a public offering of 4.5 million shares of commonstock, pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm said it had granted to underwriters an option to buy 675,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments.
Credit Suisse First Boston, Merrill Lynch and Pierce, Fenner & Smith will manage the offering, with SG Cowen, Banc of America Securities and Robertson Stephens acting as co-managers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze