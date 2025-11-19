ICOS Puts PDE5 Inhibitor Into Phase I

Seattle, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Icos Corp says that GF 196960, its phosphodiesterase V inhibitor derived from its joint program with Glaxo Wellcome, is now in Phase I testing in healthy volunteers in the UK. Of interest will be whether the drug is associated with nausea and vomiting, which has been associated with other drugs of this type. If these proceed according to plan, the drug will eventually be evaluated in three diseases, congestive heart failure, angina and male erectile dysfunction. PDEs are enzymes that are part of the intracellular signal transduction pathways that exert control over cellular functions by regulating cyclic nucleotide levels.
