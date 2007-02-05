ICOS shareholders vote "yes" to Lilly merger

ICOS Corp says that, at a special meeting of shareholders held January 25, they approved the revised agreement and plan of merger whereby Eli Lilly and will buy all of the outstanding stock of the firm for a purchase price of $34 per share in cash (Marketletters passim). There was a strong turnout at the meeting, with 77.0% of the shares voted cast in support of the merger. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on January 29.

"We are pleased that this transaction has been approved, as we believe it represents attractive value for ICOS shareholders," said Paul Clark, ICOS chief executive, adding: "the value our employees have created is the result of years of innovation and hard work to build a highly skilled organization that has produced a best-in-class product with nearly $1.0 billion in sales, and achieved profitability in an industry where few companies ever do."