ICOS Starts Hu23F2G Study In Shock Patients

Seattle, USA-based ICOS has started a Phase II clinical trial of one of its lead products, Hu23F2G, in patients with trauma-induced hemorrhagic shock.
Hu23f2G is a humanized antibody targeting leukointegrin, a cell adhesion receptor found on the surface of leukocytes with a central role in the trafficking of the cells from the circulation into the extravascular spaces. In effect, the antibody prevents the cells from attaching to endothelium.
Phase I trials of Hu23F2G in patients with multiple sclerosis have shown that the compound can prevent neutrophil trafficking, and this effect is thought to be a critical event in hemorrhagic shock, which can sometimes lead to multiple organ failure. Hu23F2G will be administered after trauma to evaluate its ability to prevent multiple organ failure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze