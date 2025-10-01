ICOS Starts Hu23F2G Study In Shock Patients

Seattle, USA-based ICOS has started a Phase II clinical trial of one of its lead products, Hu23F2G, in patients with trauma-induced hemorrhagic shock.

Hu23f2G is a humanized antibody targeting leukointegrin, a cell adhesion receptor found on the surface of leukocytes with a central role in the trafficking of the cells from the circulation into the extravascular spaces. In effect, the antibody prevents the cells from attaching to endothelium.

Phase I trials of Hu23F2G in patients with multiple sclerosis have shown that the compound can prevent neutrophil trafficking, and this effect is thought to be a critical event in hemorrhagic shock, which can sometimes lead to multiple organ failure. Hu23F2G will be administered after trauma to evaluate its ability to prevent multiple organ failure.