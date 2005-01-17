ID Bio closes $60M loan transaction

Canada's Biomedical Corp says that it has closed its asset-backed loan transaction with Vancouver-based Second City Capital Partners for proceeds of $60 million.
ID Biomedical notes that it has used the proceeds to repurchase approximately 4.9 million subscription receipts held by Shire BioChem that were issued in connection with the company's acquisition of the vaccine business of Shire Pharmaceuticals (Marketletters passim). All conditions precedent to this transaction have now been satisfied and the subscription receipts have been cancelled.
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