ID Bio's plague vaccine goes into Ph I

Canada's ID Biomedical has begun a Phase I clinical trial for a recombinant injectable plague vaccine candidate. The project is headed by US firm DVC, with ID Bio serving as the manufacturing development partner.
The open-label study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in healthy volunteers aged 18-40. Testing is underway and will continue into 2005 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze