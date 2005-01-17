ID Bio's plague vaccine goes into Ph I

Canada's ID Biomedical has begun a Phase I clinical trial for a recombinant injectable plague vaccine candidate. The project is headed by US firm DVC, with ID Bio serving as the manufacturing development partner.

The open-label study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in healthy volunteers aged 18-40. Testing is underway and will continue into 2005 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, USA.