ID Biomedical begins H5N1 flu vacc program

Canadian biotechnology group ID Biomedical Corp says it has commenced development of an experimental vaccine against a strain of the influenza virus, H5N1, which many experts believe could soon cause a deadly pandemic of the disease. More commonly known as avian flu, the H5N1 strain is a new type of influenza virus which gained notoriety last year following several sporadic and often fatal outbreaks in South aast Asia.
The company's development program will initially focus on optimizing the conditions under which the rH5N1 virus grows in eggs and to develop a virus seed bank for future vaccine production. The second tier of the firm's pandemic preparedness program, which it entered into with the Canadian government in 2001, is to produce a "mock" vaccine in sufficient quantities to conduct clinical trials. ID Biomedical is currently in talks with the Canadian government as to funding of this important program, it said.
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