ID Biomedical's Fluviral OKed for US clinical testing

Canada's ID Biomedical says that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to begin immediate clinical testing of its influenza vaccine, Fluviral, under an Investigational New Drug application. The company intends to ship product to the USA and initiate enrollment of subjects before the end of this month.
The Fluviral vaccine to be tested was produced using a terminal sterile filtration step. This minor modification to the production process is an FDA requirement for flu vaccines entering the US market. ID Biomedical also announced that it has completed enrollment of a similar clinical trial of Fluviral in Canada.
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