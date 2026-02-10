A premier international meeting for infectious diseases and related disciplines, bringing together the ID community to share late-breaking research, clinical best practice and public health insights.

The programme spans the full spectrum of infectious diseases—covering prevention, diagnosis, antimicrobial stewardship, emerging pathogens, HIV, healthcare epidemiology and infection prevention—through lectures, symposia, workshops, and extensive abstract and poster presentations. It is designed to support cross-disciplinary learning and collaboration, with a strong emphasis on translating new evidence into better patient outcomes and public health impact.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Infectious disease physicians and multidisciplinary clinicians

Hospital epidemiology and infection prevention teams

HIV medicine specialists

Pediatric infectious disease specialists

Clinical microbiology and laboratory professionals

Pharmacists and antimicrobial stewardship leaders

Public health officials, researchers, educators, and industry partners

Scale

A major multi-society infectious diseases congress that typically draws 10,000+ healthcare professionals and researchers (recent editions).

healthcare professionals and researchers (recent editions). Large abstract/poster programme and a substantial exhibitor presence focused on ID products, services and innovations.

What to expect