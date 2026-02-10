Tuesday 10 February 2026

ID Week

Visit event website
21 October 202624 October 2026
DC, USAWalter E. Washington Convention Center
A premier international meeting for infectious diseases and related disciplines, bringing together the ID community to share late-breaking research, clinical best practice and public health insights.

The programme spans the full spectrum of infectious diseases—covering prevention, diagnosis, antimicrobial stewardship, emerging pathogens, HIV, healthcare epidemiology and infection prevention—through lectures, symposia, workshops, and extensive abstract and poster presentations. It is designed to support cross-disciplinary learning and collaboration, with a strong emphasis on translating new evidence into better patient outcomes and public health impact.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Infectious disease physicians and multidisciplinary clinicians
  • Hospital epidemiology and infection prevention teams
  • HIV medicine specialists
  • Pediatric infectious disease specialists
  • Clinical microbiology and laboratory professionals
  • Pharmacists and antimicrobial stewardship leaders
  • Public health officials, researchers, educators, and industry partners

Scale

  • A major multi-society infectious diseases congress that typically draws 10,000+ healthcare professionals and researchers (recent editions).
  • Large abstract/poster programme and a substantial exhibitor presence focused on ID products, services and innovations.

What to expect

  • A four-day programme combining scientific sessions, clinical updates, named lectures and workshops
  • High-volume abstracts and posters showcasing new research across infectious diseases and public health
  • Strong practical focus on infection prevention, antimicrobial stewardship and implementation challenges
  • A busy exhibit hall for exploring new diagnostics, therapeutics, stewardship tools and services
  • High-density networking with clinicians, researchers and public health leaders from around the world


Today's issue

VIG vow on women’s health
Pharmaceutical
VIG vow on women’s health
9 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Verrica announces launch of Ycanth in Japan by Torii
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
Priovant to take brepocitinib into Phase III CS trial
9 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
NervGen Pharma names Adam Rogers as CEO
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly adds to cell therapies with buy of Orna Therapeutics
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
SC Leqembi lands priority review in China
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
Strong clinical data for Breye’s lead oral asset danegaptide
9 February 2026

Company Spotlight

A commercial-stage rare disease company focused on cholestatic liver diseases and related disorders of bile acid biology, with a portfolio of marketed medicines and a pipeline built around IBAT inhibition and liver-targeted development.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze