21 October 202624 October 2026
DC, USAWalter E. Washington Convention Center
A premier international meeting for infectious diseases and related disciplines, bringing together the ID community to share late-breaking research, clinical best practice and public health insights.
The programme spans the full spectrum of infectious diseases—covering prevention, diagnosis, antimicrobial stewardship, emerging pathogens, HIV, healthcare epidemiology and infection prevention—through lectures, symposia, workshops, and extensive abstract and poster presentations. It is designed to support cross-disciplinary learning and collaboration, with a strong emphasis on translating new evidence into better patient outcomes and public health impact.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Infectious disease physicians and multidisciplinary clinicians
- Hospital epidemiology and infection prevention teams
- HIV medicine specialists
- Pediatric infectious disease specialists
- Clinical microbiology and laboratory professionals
- Pharmacists and antimicrobial stewardship leaders
- Public health officials, researchers, educators, and industry partners
Scale
- A major multi-society infectious diseases congress that typically draws 10,000+ healthcare professionals and researchers (recent editions).
- Large abstract/poster programme and a substantial exhibitor presence focused on ID products, services and innovations.
What to expect
- A four-day programme combining scientific sessions, clinical updates, named lectures and workshops
- High-volume abstracts and posters showcasing new research across infectious diseases and public health
- Strong practical focus on infection prevention, antimicrobial stewardship and implementation challenges
- A busy exhibit hall for exploring new diagnostics, therapeutics, stewardship tools and services
- High-density networking with clinicians, researchers and public health leaders from around the world
