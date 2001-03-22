IDEC-152 reduces IgE levels

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has announced results from a multi-dose Phase Itrial of its investigational drug IDEC-152, an anti-CD23 monoclonal antibody in development as a treatment for allergic asthma. The firm says that substantial reductions in IgE levels were noted in patients treated with the antibody, "along with an encouraging safety profile."
