IDEC files FDA-requested data on Zevalin

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has submitted new data to the US Food and DrugAdministration in support of its application to market its non-Hodgkin's lymphoma drug Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan). In May, the FDA asked for more data on the drug before it could consider approval (Marketletter May 21). If the new information is deemed acceptable, IDEC believes it may still be on course to launch Zevalin before the end of the year.