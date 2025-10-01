IDEC, Genentech Lymphoma Alliance

- IDEC Pharmaceuticals and Genentech have expanded their collaborative alliance to include the clinical development of IDEC-Y2B8, IDEC's radioconjugate for the treatment of B cell lymphoma. The two companies have been working together since March 1995 on IDEC-C2B8, a monoclonal antibody in Phase III trials for the same indication. Phase II trials of the radioconjugate should begin soon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze