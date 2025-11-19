IDEC/MITSUBISHI ANTIBODY DEAL

IDEC and Mitsubishi Kasei of Japan have signed a research and development agreement focusing on the development of a primatized antibody directed at a marker known as B7.
IDEC will be reimbursed for research efforts and will receive clinical and preclinical milestone payments. Under the agreement, the company will also retain certain marketing rights and will receive royalties on sales of any products commercialized by Mitsubishi Kasei.
According to the company, antibodies directed at B7 are able to block a cascade of immune system responses and may be useful in preventing unwanted immune responses in certain inflammatory and chronic autoimmune conditions.
