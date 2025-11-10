IDEC's Anti-CD4 Antibody Provides Benefit In Arthritis

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has circulated positive results from its dose-escalating Phase I/II study of IDEC-CE9.1, an antibody directed at the CD4 receptor on T lymphocytes, in 40 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Results of the trial were reported October 23 at the American College of Rheumatology meeting in San Francisco, USA.

In the study, 20 of the 40 patients treated over all antibody dose groups experienced a clinically significant reduction in their rheumatoid arthritis signs and symptoms. In addition, researchers observed no infusion-related adverse effects or serious therapy-related adverse effects with IDEC-CE9.1, a primatized antibody which is being jointly developed by IDEC and SmithKline Beecham.

20 patients out of 40 studied responded to IDEC-CE9.1 therapy with a reduction of at least 20% in their rheumatoid arthritis signs and symptoms, and 13 of these responders showed improvement of greater than 50%. The responses were measured using the American College of Rheumatology guidelines, which specify reductions in the number of both tender and swollen joints, as well as improvements in three of five other disease-related categories.