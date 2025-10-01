IDEC's Arthritis Drug Enters Phase III

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has reported that partner SmithKline Beecham has started a Phase III trial of IDEC-CE9.1 (also known as SB210396), an anti-CD4 antibody for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The start of Phase III testing has triggered an undisclosed milestone payment to IDEC, under the terms of its 1992 agreement with SB.
SB has said it intends to conduct several Phase III studies, which will examine the efficacy of IDEC-CE9.1 as part of several different treatment regimens in relieving the signs and symptoms of RA. The effect of the antibody on disease progression will also be assessed in these studies.
In Phase II trials reported at American College of Rheumatology meeting earlier this year (Marketletter October 28), IDEC-CE9.1, over three-quarters of patients in a high-dose (140mg twice-weekly) group showed a response, defined as at least a 20% improvement in swollen joints, without serious side effects (although three of 16 patients experienced mild or moderate rashes).
