IDEC To Enter Further Trials

- After successful early trials, IDEC says it plans to hold talks with the US Food and Drug Administration soon regarding Phase III clinical testing of its C2B8 monoclonal antibody treatment for B-cell lymphoma, according to company president William Rastetter and chief financial officer David Ludvigson, who added that they expect Phase III tests will be conducted early next year.
