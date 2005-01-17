Idenix extends hep C trial on promising data

Idenix Pharmaceuticals of the USA has extended its Phase IIa clinical trial of NM283 (valopicitabine) in combination with pegylated interferon for the treatment of hepatitis C, following positive interim results. The firm's shares climbed 8.5% to close at $16.99 on January 10, the day of the announcement, as investors welcomed the news.
The interim data analysis of patients, which were randomized to receive NM283 alone or the drug plus pegylated interferon, revealed that those in the combination arm of the study achieved a 99.94% mean reduction of serum hepatitis C virus at week 12. Based on this encouraging data, the firm has extended the Phase IIa trial to six months in order to evaluate longer-duration treatment, it said.
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