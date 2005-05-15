Idenix increases R&D in Montpellier

The Nasdaq listed US group Idenix Pharmaceuticals, which is engaged in the discovery and development of products to treat viral and infectious diseases - notably hepatitis B and C - has said it plans to expand its operation at the Cap Gemma enterprise site at Montpellier in southern France, between now and 2006.

Idenix established its R&D laboratory at the French site in 1999 in partnership with an organic biomolecular synthesis unit run by the local university and the French national center for scientific research, the CNRS. This team has identified two molecules which have shown activity against hepatitis B and which are now at an advanced stage of clinical development, the company noted.