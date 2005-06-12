Idenix: valopicitabine Ph IIb enrollment ends

Idenix Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on the generation of drugs for human viral and other infectious diseases, has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial of valopicitabine (NM283) with more than 170 treatment refractory hepatitis C genotype 1 patients. According to the company, this marks the first time a direct antiviral drug has reached this stage of clinical evaluation for this patient population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze