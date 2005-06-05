Idenix' valopicitabine Ph IIb trial completes enrollment

Idenix Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing drugs for the treatment of human viral and other infectious diseases, has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial of valopicitabine (NM283) with more than 170 treatment-refractory hepatitis C genotype 1 patients. The company believes that this is the first time a direct antiviral agent has reached this stage of clinical testing for this patient population. The oral, novel nucleoside analog is being evaluated over six months in patients who have previously failed at least three months of treatment with pegylated interferon plus ribavirin. Initial results are expected in the fall.