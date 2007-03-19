IDIS to distribute Genasense drugs ex-USA on named patient basis

UK distributor IDIS has signed an agreement to distribute two of USA-based Genta's oncology products, Ganite (gallium nitrate injection) and Genasense (oblimersen sodium) injection, on a named patient/compassionate use basis in all territories except the USA. Named patient distribution refers to the sale of a product to a specific health care professional for the treatment of an individual patient. Ganite is approved and marketed by Genta in the USA for the treatment of cancer-related hypercalcemia that is resistant to hydration. Genta is testing Genasense in ongoing clinical trials with other chemotherapy drugs in patients with melanoma and other diseases.
