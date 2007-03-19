Friday 21 February 2025

IDIS to distribute Genasense drugs ex-USA on named patient basis

19 March 2007

UK distributor IDIS has signed an agreement to distribute two of USA-based Genta's oncology products, Ganite (gallium nitrate injection) and Genasense (oblimersen sodium) injection, on a named patient/compassionate use basis in all territories except the USA. Named patient distribution refers to the sale of a product to a specific health care professional for the treatment of an individual patient. Ganite is approved and marketed by Genta in the USA for the treatment of cancer-related hypercalcemia that is resistant to hydration. Genta is testing Genasense in ongoing clinical trials with other chemotherapy drugs in patients with melanoma and other diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

EG 427 raises 27 million euros in Series B financing
Biotechnology
EG 427 raises 27 million euros in Series B financing
21 February 2025
Generics
Research reflects need to protect access to medicines in Europe
20 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pharma ‘preparing for major disruptions’ from Trump tariffs
20 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
FibroGen sells China business to AstraZeneca
20 February 2025
Biosimilars
New batch of EC nods for Celltrion biosimilars
20 February 2025
Biotechnology
Chugai wins regulatory approval for Tecentriq for additional indication
20 February 2025
Biotechnology
CSPC Megalith grants license to Radiance Biopharma for ADC
20 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze