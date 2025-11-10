IDM Forwards Macrophage Technology Against Cancer

Immuno-Designed Molecules is a Paris-based pharmaceutical company which specializes in cellular therapies for the treatment of cancer. Since being founded in 1991 around expertise in oncology and immunology, the company has secured collaborations with research organizations such as the Curie Institute and pharmaceutical company Medarex, and expects to progress into Phase III soon with its Macrophage Activated Killer cells (MAK) product for the treatment of asbestos-associated mesothelioma and other cancers.

Ex vivo activation of autologous immune cells prior to reinfusion offers a potential alternative to conventional cancer treatments, which frequently involve toxic side effects. Furthermore, such technology opens up the possibility of treatment which requires no hospitalization.

The Technology IDM's technology is largely based on the collection of patients' macrophages and their ex vivo modification to enhance antitumoral activity prior to reinfusion. At present, the company is developing four cell-therapy products for the treatment of cancer: MAK, macrophages activated with natural stimulating compounds; MAK+, MAK cells delivered with complementary bispecific antibodies which attach themselves to both macrophages and tumor cells for added immunoefficacy; MAK cells loaded with drugs which they transport to the targeted tumor site; and macrophage vaccines. In addition, IDM is developing macrophages that have been genetically manipulated to exhibit a custom action or deliver specific genes as vector cells.