IDM given go-ahead for Ph III cancer trial

Immuno-Designed Molecules has been granted approval from the Canadianhealth authorities to begin Phase III clinical trials of its cell-based immunotherapy, IDM-1, in patients with ovarian cancer. The treatment is comprised of MAK (monocyte-derived activated killer cells) and MDX-210, a bispecific anti-HER-2/neu antibody developed by Medarex. Phase III trials of the treatment are already ongoing in Europe and Australia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze