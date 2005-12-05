IDM to sell non-core assets to Pharmexa

San Diego, USA-based IDM Pharma says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell specific assets related to its infectious disease programs and certain other assets to Danish group Pharmexa A/S for $12.0 million in cash. This transaction enables IDM to focus on its five clinical-stage cancer programs, reduce its cash burn and increase its cash position.
In connection with the asset sale, IDM and Pharmexa will enter into two separate, fully-paid-up perpetual license agreements, which guarantee the former continuing rights to use the PADRE and Epitope Identification System technologies, included in the assets to be acquired by Pharmexa, in the field of cancer.
In addition, IDM and Pharmexa will enter into a three-year services agreement which assures IDM of certain services required for its ongoing clinical trials of its EP-2101 therapeutic vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as access to expertise and know-how related to epitope identification.
