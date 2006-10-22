IFPMA elects new president to head leadership focusing on improving health outcomes

Trade body the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has elected Schering-Plough chief executive Fred Hassan as its new president; Boehringer Ingelheim chairman Alessandro Banchi and Eisai CEO Haruo Naito become vice presidents, all for a two-year term which extends to fall 2008.

Commenting at the association's biennial meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on the appointment of Mr Hassan, who succeeds Novartis CEO Daniel Vasella, IFPMA director general Harvey Bale said: "under Dr Vasella's active leadership of the IFPMA, the research-based pharmaceutical industry has taken decisive and rapid action to make its actions more transparent in a number of key areas, to make its policies and actions more readily understandable to those who might otherwise criticize it unfairly."

Reviewing his tenure, Dr Vasella stated: "in the last two years, the IFPMA has taken some specific actions to make the pharmaceutical industry's activities easier for others to understand. We have agreed a clearer, stricter new Code of Marketing and Promotional Practices, which sets the minimum standard for all member's codes and makes our worldwide self-regulation mechanism more transparent. We agreed an industry position on publication of clinical trials' details and, to make it easier to get to this information, we created the Clinical Trials Portal, which provides easy, multilingual access to on-line data on industry clinical trials worldwide (Marketletters passim). We also conducted the first survey of the pharmaceutical industry's philanthropic contributions towards the health-related Millennium Development Goals, which found that, in 2000-5, member companies made available sufficient interventions to help more than 500 million people, valued at $4.4 billion."