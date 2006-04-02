IFPMA portal upgrade adds four languages

Geneva, Switzerland-based trade association the Inter-national Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has revealed the upgrading of its clinical trials portal, which was launched in May last year (Market-letter May 30, 2005).

The portal is the first Internet search engine that links to on-line information about on-going and completed clinical trials sponsored by pharmaceutical companies around the world. The data can be reached on the IFPMA web site at: www.ifpma.org/clinicaltrials.

Search facility to "correct misspelled words"