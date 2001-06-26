IFPMA tells UN of "public failure" to take up HIV/AIDS drug offers

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical ManufacturersAssociations has attacked the "public failure" of governments to take up the industry's offer to supply HIV/AIDS drugs at deeply-discounted prices.
Speaking at the United Nations' General Assembly special session on HIV/AIDS, held at the UN's headquarters in New York, USA, IFPMA director general Harvey Bale noted that, while pharmaceutical companies have been offering the lower prices for the past year (Marketletter May 22, 2000), governments have not been playing their necessary partnership role. Agreements have been signed with 11 national governments, 10 of them in Africa, while 14 others are reported to be close, but the response has not been as great as expected, the meeting heard.
Mr Bale also warned that if the industry's intellectual property rights continue to come under attack in the area of HIV/AIDS treatments, this could mean manufacturers shifting research away from AIDS and more into cancer and heart disease, for example. Cancer research casts the industry "in a heroic position," while with AIDS, the attitude to the industry is "well, you've got to give the drug away," he said, adding that, in the long term, this would have a deleterious effect.
