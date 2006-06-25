Friday 22 November 2024

IFPMA updates its code of marketing practice

25 June 2006

The Geneva-headquartered International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has adopted an updated version of its Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practice, effective from January next year. Among the new measures are stricter limits on hospitality and entertainment, restrictions on the distribution of free samples and a clamp down on "bogus" research that is considered to be a front for a marketing exercise.

IFPMA director general Harvey Bale explained: "the revised Code, which enters into force in January 2007, reflects the global pharmaceutical industry's commitment to ethical marketing practices that are intended to benefit patients and enhance the practice of medicine. The IFPMA Code is an important benchmark for the industry worldwide, because it applies to IFPMA members in all countries with no established local country code. With clearer and stricter provisions in the new IFPMA Code, we will ensure that local code standards are strong and effective."

Code dates from 1994, amended in 2000

