IGIV: Is Self-Sufficiency Possible In The EU?

21 November 1994

The European Union is unlikely to become self-sufficient in plasma by the year 2000, according to a new report prepared by REMIT Consultants and published by Marketletter (Publications) Ltd. And as recombinant versions of Factor VIII gain market share at the expense of plasma-served Factor VIII, intravenous immunoglobulin (IGIV) will become the driving product in the market.

Immunoglobulins derive from plasma recovered from whole blood or collected by plasmapheresis. These are administered either intramuscularly or intravenously (although the subcutaneous route is also being investigated in a bid to enhance safety and decrease cost). The most common uses of intramuscular IG are to provide short-term passive immunization before or after exposure to diseases such as German measles, rabies, chickenpox and tetanus. IGIV products are generally used for antibody substitution in patients with deficiencies and are generally given by infusion. Common indications include agammaglobulinemia, infectious diseases, burns and transplant patients.

From a commercial point of view, it is necessary for providers to supply a range of products from each pool of plasma. The prices of the more common products such as Factor VIII, albumin and polyvalent IGIV are determined largely by supply and demand on world markets, although in some countries price controls are exercised by the state. Fractionators tend to have a driving product, which is the one in their range for which the last liter of plasma is required in order to meet demand for it.

