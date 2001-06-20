ILEX initiates Phase I cancer trials

ILEX Oncology has initiated a Phase I clinical trial of two of itscompounds, ILX-651 and NM-3, both of which have different targeted mechanisms of action, as anticancer therapies.

ILX-651 is a synthetic pentapeptide analog of dolastatin, which binds tubulin and interferes with mitosis. The drug has been modified to prevent rapid metabolism, which has been observed in an earlier first-generation dolastatin analog. Preclinical studies showed that ILX-651 has superior efficacy and pharmacologic properties to dolastatin, and it also has curative activity in many cancer models.

NM-3 is an inhibitor of angiogenesis which blocks the expression of vascular endothelial growth factor. Previous studies demonstrate that NM-3 inhibits the growth of established tumors and is synergistic with radiation and chemotherapy agents.