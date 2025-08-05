Illimis Therapeutics

The company’s core innovation is the GAIA platform, which targets the TAM receptor pathway—a mechanism involved in regulating inflammation and clearing misfolded proteins in the brain.

Its lead therapeutic, ILM01, is a biologic candidate aimed at treating Alzheimer’s disease by modulating neuroinflammation. ILM01 is expected to begin preclinical studies in mid‑2025, with plans for an investigational new drug (IND) submission by the end of 2027.

On 14 July 2025, Illimis completed a 58 billion KRW (~US $42 million) Series B financing, backed by leading investors including DSC Investment, Woori Venture Partners, Korea Development Bank, Hana Ventures and others. Ten new investors also joined the round, supporting Illimis’ global expansion and pipeline growth across Alzheimer’s and immune-related diseases. The funding will be used to accelerate ILM01’s development, broaden the GAIA-based pipeline into immune disorders, and deepen collaborations with pharmaceutical partners and research institutions.

Illimis holds a government-supported research grant through the “2025 Global Joint Research to Defeat Dementia” program, further validating its technical credentials.

The company is led by CEO Sanghoon Park, and guided by a scientific advisory board featuring experts such as Dr. Greg Lemke (Salk Institute) and Dr. Morgan Sheng (Broad Institute), offering strategic oversight across R&D, pipeline strategy and global collaborations