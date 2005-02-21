Illinois claims price fraud against 48 drug firms

The US state of Illinois' Attorney General, Lisa Madigan, has gone to court against 48 pharmaceutical companies, alleging that, for more than a decade, they fraudulently published inflated prices for prescription drugs. The suit charges them with multiple violations of Illinois' Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, Public Assistance Fraud Act and Whistleblower Reward and Protection Act.
"Drug companies have manipulated the Average Wholesale Prices and used these prices to overcharge state and federal government programs, taxpayers and Medicare consumers," said Ms Madigan, adding: "we allege that this scheme is deceptive and illegal and has cost the state government and Medicare consumers millions of dollars."
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