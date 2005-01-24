Illinois probes PBM

Officials of the US state of Illinois are investigating claims that Caremark, the pharmacy benefit manager for the state employees' prescription drug plan, illegally resold returned medicines, reports the Chicago Tribune. The probe, which is sealed because it is part of a whistleblower case, is underway at the office of state Attorney General Lisa Madigan. A similar whistleblower case against the PBM is underway in Florida, which claims, in addition, that Caremark purchased prescription drugs from an unlicensed provider, the Tribune adds.
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