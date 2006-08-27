Illumina tools to be used in largest ever study into ALS causes

US genetic analysis specialist Illumina says that investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School will utilize data from its Sentrix HumanHap300 BeadChips and Infinium assay reagents to perform a 2,200-sample case/control whole-genome association study of the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is a rapidly progressing disorder that attacks motor neurons of the brain and spinal cord. The fatal condition affects over 1.5 million patients worldwide and there is no cure.
According to Illumina each HumanHap300 BeadChip offers broad genomic coverage and queries over 315,000 tag single nucleotide polymorphisms with high per-marker statistical value. One of the study's chief supervisors, Adrian Ivinson, asserts that this will be the largest genetic study to date of ALS. He noted that it will hopefully provide significant insight into the genetic cause of the disease and is expected to lead to improved diagnosis, earlier intervention, as well as more effective treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze