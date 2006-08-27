Friday 22 November 2024

Illumina tools to be used in largest ever study into ALS causes

27 August 2006

US genetic analysis specialist Illumina says that investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School will utilize data from its Sentrix HumanHap300 BeadChips and Infinium assay reagents to perform a 2,200-sample case/control whole-genome association study of the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is a rapidly progressing disorder that attacks motor neurons of the brain and spinal cord. The fatal condition affects over 1.5 million patients worldwide and there is no cure.

According to Illumina each HumanHap300 BeadChip offers broad genomic coverage and queries over 315,000 tag single nucleotide polymorphisms with high per-marker statistical value. One of the study's chief supervisors, Adrian Ivinson, asserts that this will be the largest genetic study to date of ALS. He noted that it will hopefully provide significant insight into the genetic cause of the disease and is expected to lead to improved diagnosis, earlier intervention, as well as more effective treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze