Imagenetix to brand its products in USA

US drugmaker Imagenetix says it will launch a nationwide retail branding program for its proprietary products. The first to be included will be its Celadrin-based joint health formulas.

The firm's new brand name - Inflame Away - will be exclusively marketed by Imagenetix and sold directly to leading mass market retailers nationwide. The retail branding program will be led by two former executives of Pharmavite Corp, a manufacturer and marketer of vitamins and nutritional supplements.