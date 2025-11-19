Imaginative Pricing Could Help Innovation, Says UK Health Sec

The pharmaceutical industry, along with other health care industries, has a common interest with government in ensuring that new products are targeted at what are now unmet needs, according to UK Health Secretary Stephen Dorrell. He told a National Health Service-sponsored conference last week that "with proper safeguards, patent and pricing structures should be used imaginatively to encourage the emergence of genuinely new developments."

At present, drug pricing in the UK is regulated through the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme, which in fact controls the maximum amount of profit that companies can make on sales to the NHS rather than actual price, and Mr Dorrell said that there is "a commitment to review the PPRS over the next 12 months."

He told delegates that he saw the task for health services as taking advantage of the burgeoning progress of science to both advance treatment of disease and to devise realistic approaches to prevention, and for this to be achieved, health services need to invest in the R&D function. A good example of what happens when this function is not properly developed, he added, is the variations in practice in the use of thrombolytic drugs to reduce mortality after a heart attack. It took more than a decade for this treatment to begin to permeate practice, he said, and even now 20% of patients with acute heart attack who would benefit from this form of treatment do not receive it.