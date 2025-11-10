ImaRx Licenses Ultrasound Agent

ImaRx has licensed rights to its second-generation ultrasound contrast agent, MRX-115 Aerosomes, to DuPont Merck. The product has potential applications in cardiac and blood pool imaging. Phase I trials of the agent were completed earlier this year, with positive results. DuPont Merck will assume responsibility for MRX-115 after ImaRx completes Phase II trials, and has rights to cardiology and radiology applications in North and Latin America, and cardiology applications in the European Union.
- Sonus has completed its Phase III trial of its Echogen ultrasound contrast agent, used in radiology studies of the kidney, liver and peripheral vasculature. Results will be available in first-half 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze