ImaRx Licenses Ultrasound Agent

ImaRx has licensed rights to its second-generation ultrasound contrast agent, MRX-115 Aerosomes, to DuPont Merck. The product has potential applications in cardiac and blood pool imaging. Phase I trials of the agent were completed earlier this year, with positive results. DuPont Merck will assume responsibility for MRX-115 after ImaRx completes Phase II trials, and has rights to cardiology and radiology applications in North and Latin America, and cardiology applications in the European Union.

- Sonus has completed its Phase III trial of its Echogen ultrasound contrast agent, used in radiology studies of the kidney, liver and peripheral vasculature. Results will be available in first-half 1996.