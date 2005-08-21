ImClone and UCB ink deal on CDP-791

US biotechnology group ImClone Systems and Belgian drugmaker UCB Pharma have entered into a worldwide strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of CDP-791, a novel, investigational antibody targeting the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 currently being developed by the latter.

VEGFR-2 is known to regulate angiogenesis, and CDP-791 takes the novel approach of targeting and blocking this molecule on blood vessel cells with a PEGylated diFab antibody, thus interfering with the development of tumor vasculature. The agent met its primary endpoints of safety in Phase I testing earlier in the year in patients with refractory solid tumors. A randomized Phase II study in non-small cell lung cancer is scheduled to start in the coming weeks, the firm stated.