ImClone applies to expand Erbitux' indication

US drugmaker ImClone Systems has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration to expand the indication of its anticancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab) to include the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

The filing, made together with US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImClone's marketing partner for the drug in the domestic market, seeks priority review for the use of the immunoglobin G-1 monoclonal antibody in combination with radiation for locally- or regionally-advanced SCCHN and as monotherapy in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic forms of the disease where prior platinum-based chemotherapy has failed or would not have been appropriate. On the morning of the announcement on August 30, ImClone's shares rose to $33.40 from the previous day's closing price of $32.60.

The submission is based on several clinical evaluations, which were presented at the 2004 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The supportive data included: