Saturday 8 November 2025

ImClone/B-MS/Meck KGaA's Erbitux will reach $250M in 2015

20 November 2006

ImClone/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Merck KGaA's Erbitux (cetuximab) will become the market leader among treatments for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, according to a new report from research and advisory firm Decision Resources. Erbitux will achieve sales of $250.0 million in 2015, a five-fold increase over the total market in 2005 to treat the disease in the world's major pharmaceutical markets.

According to the new Pharmacor report, entitled Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck, Erbitux, which was launched in the USA and Europe earlier this year, will provide a clinical benchmark and a measure of commercial potential for any agent that is approved to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Although the drug does not significantly improve cure rates in regionally advanced or recurred/metastatic forms of the disease, says the report, its main advantage over conventional chemotherapy is its safety profile.

The report also finds that available treatments for advanced stages of the disease offer suboptimal prognosis and are associated with significant toxicities. As a result, a new entrant into the market that could offer significant efficacy or convenience benefits in treating advanced-stage disease would likely be widely adopted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze