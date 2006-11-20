ImClone/B-MS/Meck KGaA's Erbitux will reach $250M in 2015

ImClone/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Merck KGaA's Erbitux (cetuximab) will become the market leader among treatments for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, according to a new report from research and advisory firm Decision Resources. Erbitux will achieve sales of $250.0 million in 2015, a five-fold increase over the total market in 2005 to treat the disease in the world's major pharmaceutical markets.

According to the new Pharmacor report, entitled Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck, Erbitux, which was launched in the USA and Europe earlier this year, will provide a clinical benchmark and a measure of commercial potential for any agent that is approved to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Although the drug does not significantly improve cure rates in regionally advanced or recurred/metastatic forms of the disease, says the report, its main advantage over conventional chemotherapy is its safety profile.

The report also finds that available treatments for advanced stages of the disease offer suboptimal prognosis and are associated with significant toxicities. As a result, a new entrant into the market that could offer significant efficacy or convenience benefits in treating advanced-stage disease would likely be widely adopted.