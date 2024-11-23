ImClone Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise

- ImClone Systems has reported promising data with its DC101 anticancer monoclonal antibody at the American Association for Cancer research meeting. The product suppressed growth of human malignant keratinocyte xenografts in an animal model by preventing angiogenesis. DC101 blocks a tyrosine kinase receptor (FLK-1), which is associated with endo-thelial cells and activated by vascular endothelial growth factor. The firm believes the antibody may be effective against tumors which secrete VEGF.
