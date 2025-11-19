IMCLONE LICENSES UK CANCER VACCINE

US biotechnology firm ImClone Systems has entered into a collaborative agreement with Cancer Research Campaign Technology Ltd, the technology-transfer arm of the UK Cancer Research Campaign charity, regarding rights to a new vaccine for treating colorectal carcinoma.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImClone gains exclusive worldwide licensing rights to the vaccine, codenamed 105AD7, which is based on an antigen called gp72 which is found on the surface of colorectal cancer cells. The vaccine comprises a monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibody developed at the University of Nottingham by Lindy Durrant and Adrian Robbins with funding from the CRC.

Vaccine 105AD7 has already been tested in a Phase I/II trial involving 12 colorectal cancer patients in the UK, and data from this study will be disclosed, too late for inclusion in this issue of the Marketletter, at the ongoing 85th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in San Francisco, USA. The CRC notes that initial results are "impressive," although further randomized studies are needed to investigate the full potential of the drug for improving patient survival.