IMCLONE LICENSES UK CANCER VACCINE

US biotechnology firm ImClone Systems has entered into a collaborative agreement with Cancer Research Campaign Technology Ltd, the technology-transfer arm of the UK Cancer Research Campaign charity, regarding rights to a new vaccine for treating colorectal carcinoma.
Under the terms of the agreement, ImClone gains exclusive worldwide licensing rights to the vaccine, codenamed 105AD7, which is based on an antigen called gp72 which is found on the surface of colorectal cancer cells. The vaccine comprises a monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibody developed at the University of Nottingham by Lindy Durrant and Adrian Robbins with funding from the CRC.
Vaccine 105AD7 has already been tested in a Phase I/II trial involving 12 colorectal cancer patients in the UK, and data from this study will be disclosed, too late for inclusion in this issue of the Marketletter, at the ongoing 85th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in San Francisco, USA. The CRC notes that initial results are "impressive," although further randomized studies are needed to investigate the full potential of the drug for improving patient survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze