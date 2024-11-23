ImClone's C225

- ImClone's epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist C225 stabilized disease in seven out of 17 patients with advanced EGFr-positive cancers in a four-week study, with no major toxicities. The responders have gone on to receive treatment with C225 for another eight weeks. To date, ImClone has initiated four trials of C225, alone and in combination with other drugs.
