ImClone starts patient treatment in IMC-1121B Ph I trial

ImClone Systems of the USA has initiated patient treatment in its Phase I clinical trial of IMC-1121B, a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2, in patients with solid tumors.

The study is designed to investigate the safety and pharmacology of the drug administered weekly by intravenous infusion in around 33 patients, and will be conducted at the USA's Fox Chase Cancer Center and the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.