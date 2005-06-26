ImClone to file sBLA for Erbitux in 3rd qtr

Shares in US drugmaker ImClone Systems closed up 1.6% at $34.39 on June 20, following the news that the group intends to file a supplemental Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2005, requesting clearance to market Erbitux (cetuximab) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

The drug was approved last year for use in the USA for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (Marketletter February 23, 2004), after an application was rejected by the FDA in 2001, prompting a collapse in ImClone's share price and followed by the well-documented insider trading scandal (Marketletters passim).