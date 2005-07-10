IMI announces EDRN trial using ColorectAlert

IMI International Medical Innovations has entered a collaborative research agreement with members of the US National Cancer Institute's Early Detection Research Network's Great Lakes-New England Clinical Epidemiology Center Consortium to include its ColorectAlert test in a major colorectal cancer clinical trial.

ColorectAlert, a test performed on a sample of rectal mucus, will be included in a 600-patient, multicenter, prospective, cross-sectional cohort validation trial examining fecal occult blood test, tool genetic tests and other markers for colorectal cancer.